Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.71 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

