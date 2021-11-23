KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.