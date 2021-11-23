KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.8%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

