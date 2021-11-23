Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.04

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.04 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 876,915 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £547.91 million and a P/E ratio of -614.00.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

