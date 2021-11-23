Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.