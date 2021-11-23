Kim Burton Garland Sells 19,281 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 1,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,403. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 94.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $979,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

