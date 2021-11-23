Kim Kelderman Sells 500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kim Kelderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $16.91 on Tuesday, hitting $472.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,276. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $296.00 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.54 and its 200 day moving average is $472.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

