Kineko (KKO) Trading Down 38.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Kineko has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $116,301.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.