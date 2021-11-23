Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

