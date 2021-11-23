KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 355,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 353,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 180,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.