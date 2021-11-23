Klever (KLV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Klever has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $146.81 million and $2.19 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.15 or 0.07488882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,545.59 or 1.00271943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

