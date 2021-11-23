Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 1.5%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 17,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

