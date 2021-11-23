KOK (KOK) Market Capitalization Achieves $383.26 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. KOK has a market capitalization of $383.26 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $3.57 or 0.00006243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

