Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.34

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $26.00. Komatsu shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 145,258 shares changing hands.

KMTUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

