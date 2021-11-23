Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Shares Down 4.4%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

