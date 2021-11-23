Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,687 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

