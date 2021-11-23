Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $396.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

