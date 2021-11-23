Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

