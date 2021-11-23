Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.