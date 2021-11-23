Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,745 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000.

GE opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $78.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

