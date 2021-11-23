Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 613.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

