Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 6.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 7,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,598,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

