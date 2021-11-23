Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,097,754.04 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

DNUT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.