Kryll Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Kryll has a market capitalization of $79.09 million and $5.03 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kryll has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00003620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.