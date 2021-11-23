K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.81

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €15.81 ($17.96) and last traded at €15.55 ($17.67), with a volume of 1145738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.82 ($17.97).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($15.63) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.99 ($14.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

