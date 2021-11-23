K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading 1.5% Higher

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.50. 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

