Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $672,776.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,103 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

