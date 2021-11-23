KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €81.00 ($92.05) and last traded at €74.40 ($84.55), with a volume of 72953 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.60 ($76.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of €69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.84.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

