KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.05

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -163.82 and a beta of 1.51.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

