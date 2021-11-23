Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) One Day Volume Hits $381,385.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $757,232.37 and approximately $381,385.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 106.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003787 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

