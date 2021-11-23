Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $647.64 million and $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00235383 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

