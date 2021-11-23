Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003097 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $317.57 million and approximately $40.89 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

