Kylin Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $56.52 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.