KZ Cash Market Capitalization Hits $5,044.55 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $5,044.55 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

