Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Trimmed by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $281.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.