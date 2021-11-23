Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.81

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.81 and traded as low as C$35.47. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 178,948 shares.

LIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.92.

The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.81.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

