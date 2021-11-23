Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

