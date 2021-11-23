Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

