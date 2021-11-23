Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LANZ) dropped 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of orthodontic products. It produces and markets aesthetic brackets, buccal tube, bands, adhesives, archwires, elastomerics, extraoral appliances, orthodontic instruments, and related miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

