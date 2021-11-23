Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lands’ End worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $943.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

