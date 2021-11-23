Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $28.62

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.62, but opened at $27.81. Lands’ End shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 1,613 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $882.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

