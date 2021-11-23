Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $28.62

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.62, but opened at $27.81. Lands’ End shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 1,613 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $882.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
