Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Bernhard Bruscha Sells 705,000 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 474,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,111. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.51 million, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 285.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

