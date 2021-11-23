Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading Down 1.4%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $271.87 and last traded at $271.87. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.36.

Lasertec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSRCF)

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

