Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$41.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3489445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

