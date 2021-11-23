LCMS Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $350,442.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00073035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.51 or 0.07518884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,645.62 or 0.99811050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

