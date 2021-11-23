Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.14. Approximately 361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.