Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Leggett & Platt worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

