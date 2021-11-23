Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. Legrand has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.