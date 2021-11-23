Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 20929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

