Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €11.87 ($13.49) and last traded at €11.74 ($13.34). Approximately 66,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.61 ($13.19).

LEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leoni has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €9.45 ($10.74).

The company has a market cap of $383.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.20 and its 200-day moving average is €14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

